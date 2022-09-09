JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

  • Home
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registrations for JoSAA counselling 2022 on September 12.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 5:08 pm IST

JoSAA counselling 2022 last year's IIT cut-offs for open category

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registrations for JoSAA counselling 2022 on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be held for admissions to 23 Indian Institue of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who wish to take admission in IITs BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme can apply through JoSAA counselling 2022.

Don't Miss: JoSAA Seat Matrix - IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to IITs in six rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in BTech CSE stream of IITs on the basis of JEE Advanced percentile score and cut-off marks. The seat allotment will be held considering the factors like opening and closing rank, category-wise cut-offs, gender and quota. As per NIRF Rankings 2022, IIT Madras has secured the first rank among all IITs in the country.

In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of IIT Madras for BTech Computer Science and Engineering course for open category was 85 and the closing rank was 163. While the opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 363 and 644, respectively. Candidates can check the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to the Computer Science and Engineering stream. The ranks given are for round 1 open, gender-neutral and female candidates only.

Top 5 IITs Round 1 Cut-Off Scores For BTech CSE Programme

Rank

Name of Institutes

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Gender-Neutral

Female-only

Gender-Neutral

Female-only

1

IIT Madras

85

363

163

644

2

IIT Delhi

3

98

99

432

3

IIT Bombay

1

107

66

361

4

IIT Kanpur


5

IIT Kharagpur

207

692

285

894

