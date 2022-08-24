JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For Top BTech Courses

  • Home
Check the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 2:38 pm IST

Top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.
New Delhi:

The JoSAA has released the counselling schedule for admission across the NITs, IITs and other institutes in India. The JoSAA counselling 2022 registration process will begin from September 12. Candidates can apply for the JoSAA conselling process through the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to take admission in the top BTech courses and are looking for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores can check it in detail here.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are the top subjects to pursue in BTech in the renowned NITs. Here is the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.

Top NITs Cut-Off Scores For Last Year

NIT Tiruchirapalli

Subjects

Male

Female

Home State

Other State

Home State

Other State

Civil Engineering

38,686

13,159

47,261

20,662


Computer Science and Engineering

4,728


781


10,332


2,757

Electronics and Communication Engineering

12,916


5,381


26,943


8,568

Mechanical Engineering

17,694


6,591


31,522


14,268


NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Subjects

Male

Female

Home State

Other State

Home State

Other State

Civil Engineering

29,325

18,602

42,300

24,907

Computer Science and Engineering

3,115

1,324

5,481

3,214

Electronics and Communication Engineering

8.383

4,151

9,483

6,413

Mechanical Engineering

14,004

9,668

19,117

19,546


NIT Warangal

Subjects

Male

Female

Home State

Other State

Home State

Other State

Civil Engineering

18,565

19,088

20,782

25,044

Computer Science and Engineering

49,673

43,940

49,673

43,940

Electronics and Communication Engineering

34,539

25,161

51,416

33,808

Electrical Engineering

44,157

34,012

57,403

39,807


NIT Calicut

Subjects

Male

Female

Home State

Other State

Home State

Other State

Civil Engineering

36,970

26,286

36,970

34,751

Computer Science and Engineering

9,703

3,682

12,146

6,481

Electronics and Communication Engineering

17,119

6,864

19,188

8,539

Mechanical Engineering

30,715

15,509

37,015

27,867


JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Last year, the JEE Main counselling was held in six rounds for admission to Computer Science and Engineering.

