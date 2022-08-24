JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For Top BTech Courses

Top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.

The JoSAA has released the counselling schedule for admission across the NITs, IITs and other institutes in India. The JoSAA counselling 2022 registration process will begin from September 12. Candidates can apply for the JoSAA conselling process through the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to take admission in the top BTech courses and are looking for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores can check it in detail here.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are the top subjects to pursue in BTech in the renowned NITs. Here is the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.

Top NITs Cut-Off Scores For Last Year

NIT Tiruchirapalli

Subjects Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 38,686 13,159 47,261 20,662

Computer Science and Engineering 4,728

781

10,332

2,757 Electronics and Communication Engineering 12,916

5,381

26,943

8,568 Mechanical Engineering 17,694

6,591

31,522

14,268





NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Subjects Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 29,325 18,602 42,300 24,907 Computer Science and Engineering 3,115 1,324 5,481 3,214 Electronics and Communication Engineering 8.383 4,151 9,483 6,413 Mechanical Engineering 14,004 9,668 19,117 19,546





NIT Warangal

Subjects Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 18,565 19,088 20,782 25,044 Computer Science and Engineering 49,673 43,940 49,673 43,940 Electronics and Communication Engineering 34,539 25,161 51,416 33,808 Electrical Engineering 44,157 34,012 57,403 39,807





NIT Calicut

Subjects Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State Civil Engineering 36,970 26,286 36,970 34,751 Computer Science and Engineering 9,703 3,682 12,146 6,481 Electronics and Communication Engineering 17,119 6,864 19,188 8,539 Mechanical Engineering 30,715 15,509 37,015 27,867





JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Last year, the JEE Main counselling was held in six rounds for admission to Computer Science and Engineering.