JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For Top BTech Courses
Check the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.
The JoSAA has released the counselling schedule for admission across the NITs, IITs and other institutes in India. The JoSAA counselling 2022 registration process will begin from September 12. Candidates can apply for the JoSAA conselling process through the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to take admission in the top BTech courses and are looking for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores can check it in detail here.
Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are the top subjects to pursue in BTech in the renowned NITs. Here is the list of top NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for the BTech programmes admission.
Top NITs Cut-Off Scores For Last Year
NIT Tiruchirapalli
Subjects
Male
Female
Home State
Other State
Home State
Other State
Civil Engineering
38,686
13,159
47,261
20,662
Computer Science and Engineering
4,728
781
10,332
2,757
Electronics and Communication Engineering
12,916
5,381
26,943
8,568
Mechanical Engineering
17,694
6,591
31,522
14,268
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
Subjects
Male
Female
Home State
Other State
Home State
Other State
Civil Engineering
29,325
18,602
42,300
24,907
Computer Science and Engineering
3,115
1,324
5,481
3,214
Electronics and Communication Engineering
8.383
4,151
9,483
6,413
Mechanical Engineering
14,004
9,668
19,117
19,546
NIT Warangal
Subjects
Male
Female
Home State
Other State
Home State
Other State
Civil Engineering
18,565
19,088
20,782
25,044
Computer Science and Engineering
49,673
43,940
49,673
43,940
Electronics and Communication Engineering
34,539
25,161
51,416
33,808
Electrical Engineering
44,157
34,012
57,403
39,807
NIT Calicut
Subjects
Male
Female
Home State
Other State
Home State
Other State
Civil Engineering
36,970
26,286
36,970
34,751
Computer Science and Engineering
9,703
3,682
12,146
6,481
Electronics and Communication Engineering
17,119
6,864
19,188
8,539
Mechanical Engineering
30,715
15,509
37,015
27,867
JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Last year, the JEE Main counselling was held in six rounds for admission to Computer Science and Engineering.