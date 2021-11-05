JoSAA Counselling 2021 Underway; List Of Best Engineering Colleges

Best engineering colleges as per NIRF 2021

With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 counselling process undergoing, students qualified to participate in the counselling process must be worried as to which institution to choose. Students allotted seats under JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats in by uploading all requested documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. As per the NIRF ranking 2021 engineering college list, IIT Madras has emerged as the best college in engineering.

Top NIRF Ranking 2021 Engineering College

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) NIT Karnataka

Best Engineering Colleges In AP

These are the best engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh (AP) according to NIRF Rankings 2021 list:

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering), Vaddeswaram (NIRF Rank 50) College of Engineering (A), Visakhapatnam (NIRF Rank 74) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur (NIRF Rank 111) University College of Engineering, Kakinada (NIRF Rank 123) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada (NIRF Rank 178) Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati (NIRF Rank 200)

Top Engineering Colleges In Bangalore

These colleges are among the top 10 engineering colleges in Bangalore as per NIRF Ranks 2021: