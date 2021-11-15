  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Declared

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Candidates can check the JoSAA round 5 result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. To check the admission status, students will be required to key in JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 6:19 pm IST

JoSAA round 5 seat allotment list out at josaa.nic.in
New Delhi:

The fifth round seat allotment list of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has been declared. Candidates can check the JoSAA round 5 result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. To check the admission status, students will be required to key in JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords.

Candidates who are allotted seats will have to appear for the online reporting, fee payment, upload the required documents on the JoSAA portal from November 16. To confirm the allotted seats, candidates will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and upload all asked documents on the JoSAA portal.

How To Check JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in
  2. On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 5’ link
  3. Candidates will be redirected to a new login page
  4. Key in JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password
  5. Click on 'Log in' link and check JoSAA fifth round seat allotment result

Students who qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced gets admission to engineering courses through the JoSAA counselling. JoSAA allots seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) on the basis of choices filled by the students and merit.

