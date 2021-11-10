JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 4 seat allotment result for JEE Advanced and JEE Main counselling. The official website josaa.nic.in will host the JoSAA fourth-round seat allotment result. Candidates can login to the official website with their JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords and check their admission status.

Students shortlisted in JoSAA round 4 will have to report online for admission and pay the admission fee on November 11-12. The round 4 JoSAA seat allotment list will be prepared on the basis of the merit of the candidates, options entered in the online application and availability of seats.

How To Check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the counselling website, josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’ link Login with the JEE Main or Advanced application number and password Submit and access the JoSAA 4th phase of seat allotment result

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to all candidates but JEE Main qualified candidates are allowed to apply for only NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.