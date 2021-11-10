  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment: The official website josaa.nic.in will host the JoSAA fourth-round seat allotment result. Students shortlisted in JoSAA round 4 will have to report online for admission and pay the admission fee on November 11-12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 8:25 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Underway; List Of Best Engineering Colleges
JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme
Registration For JoSAA Counselling Ends Today; Check Application, Choice Filling Steps
JoSAA 2021 Application Starts; Registration Process, Direct Link Here
10 Points On JoSAA Counselling, Seat Allotment
JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today
JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 4 seat allotment result for JEE Advanced and JEE Main counselling. The official website josaa.nic.in will host the JoSAA fourth-round seat allotment result. Candidates can login to the official website with their JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords and check their admission status.

RecommendedUSE JEE Main College Predictor & make your college preference list for JoSAA Choice filling process. Click Here 
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

Students shortlisted in JoSAA round 4 will have to report online for admission and pay the admission fee on November 11-12. The round 4 JoSAA seat allotment list will be prepared on the basis of the merit of the candidates, options entered in the online application and availability of seats.

How To Check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the counselling website, josaa.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’ link

  3. Login with the JEE Main or Advanced application number and password

  4. Submit and access the JoSAA 4th phase of seat allotment result

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to all candidates but JEE Main qualified candidates are allowed to apply for only NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

Click here for more Education News
JoSAA JoSAA allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Centre For Research On Drone Technology Launched In IITG By Union Minister
Centre For Research On Drone Technology Launched In IITG By Union Minister
North, East Delhi Municipal School Teachers Urge Lieutenant Governor To Intervene In Non-Payment Of Salaries
North, East Delhi Municipal School Teachers Urge Lieutenant Governor To Intervene In Non-Payment Of Salaries
School Fee Hike Protest: 2 Thane Sena Corporators Summoned By Court
School Fee Hike Protest: 2 Thane Sena Corporators Summoned By Court
DU First-Year Classes To Begin From November 22
DU First-Year Classes To Begin From November 22
CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................