JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA round 4 seats allotment result out

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the result of fourth round seat allotment. Students can check the JoSAA round 4 result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. Students will be required to key in JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords and check their admission status.

Candidates who are allotted seats will have to appear for the online reporting, fee payment, upload the asked documents on the JoSAA portal from November 11 to November 12 (10 am). To confirm the allotted seats, candidates will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and upload all asked documents on the JoSAA portal.

How To Check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’ link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password

Click on 'Log in' link

JoSAA fourth round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Students who qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced gets admission to engineering courses through the JoSAA counselling. JoSAA allots seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) on the basis of choices filled by the students and merit.