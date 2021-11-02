JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

JoSAA round 2 seat allotment list announced at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced seat allotment result for the second round of JEE Advanced and JEE Main counselling. The allotment list has been published at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can login to the official website with their JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords and check their admission status.

Candidates shortlisted for admission in the second round will have to report online for admission and pay the admission fee on November 2 or 3, 2021.

The seats allotment list has been prepared on the basis of their merit, options entered by candidates in the online application and availability of seats.

JoSAA counselling round 1 seat allotment result was declared on October 27.

How To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the counselling website, josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 2’ link Login with the JEE Main or Advanced application number and password Submit and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to all candidates but JEE Main qualified candidates are allowed to apply for only NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.