Image credit: Shutterstock JoSAA counselling result today at josaa.nic.in (representational)

JoSAA Counselling 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare round 1 seat allotment result for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes today, October 27. The allotment list will be published at josaa.nic.in. According to the counselling schedule, selected candidates can report online for admission up to October 30.

During this period, they will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

Round 2 allotment list will be published on November 1. Earlier, JoSAA had released two mock allotment lists.

Candidates should take a printout of the final locked choices as this document will be required during reporting.

Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round up to the fifth round.

Once the JoSAA counselling process ends, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct two counselling rounds to fill vacant seats under the NIT+ system. Visit csab.nic.in for more details.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to IITs, NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can get admission to all institutes but JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for admission to institutes other than the IITs.