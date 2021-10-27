JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in

  • Home
JoSAA Counselling Result 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can visit josaa.nic.in to view results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 11:06 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling Result 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can visit josaa.nic.in, click on the link to view results, and login with JEE Main application number and password to check their selection status. Selected candidates can report online for admission up to October 30.

They will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents by October 30.

JoSAA will release the round 2 allotment list on November 1.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: How To Download Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to josaa.nic.in

  2. Click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 1’

  3. Login with the required login credentials

  4. Submit to view allotment result.

“Candidates who have not registered in JEE(Main) 2021 and applied for JEE(Advanced) 2021 then use JEE(Main) 2020 Application No. If you have registered for JEE(Advanced) 2021 then use JEE(Advanced) 2021 password. Otherwise use JEE(Main) 2021 password,” reads a message on the login window.

Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round up to the fifth round.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

After JoSAA counselling, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct two counselling rounds to fill vacant seats under the NIT+ system.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to IITs, NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

While JEE Advanced qualified candidates can get admission to all institutes, JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for admission to institutes other than the IITs.

