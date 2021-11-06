  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Result Of Round 3 Seat Allotment Announced

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for the third round of JEE Advanced 2021 and JEE Main 2021 counselling.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 8:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for the third round of JEE Advanced 2021 and JEE Main 2021 counselling. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official JoSAA website-- josaa.nic.in. Candidates will be required to key their JEE Main or JEE Advanced application numbers and passwords login and check the admission status.

JOSAA Third Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Candidates who are selected for a seat first time will be required to upload their documents including JEE Main or Advanced result, educational certificates and other asked documents. To accept the allotted seats, students will have to pay the seat acceptance fee from November 6 (8 pm) till Monday, November 8 (5 pm).

How To Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

  2. On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 3’ link

  3. Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  4. Key in JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password

  5. Click on 'Log in' link

  6. JoSAA third round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

JoSAA conducts counselling for the students who qualified HJEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students are given admission to engineering courses through JoSAA counselling in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JoSAA allotment
