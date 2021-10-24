JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow, 2nd Mock Allotment List Out

Image credit: Shutterstock JoSAA counselling 2021: 2nd mock allotment list released at josaa.nic.in (representational)

JoSAA Counselling 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close registration and choice filling for round 1 counselling tomorrow, October 25. JEE Main and Advanced qualified students can apply for admission under the NIT+ and JEE systems, according to their eligibility, at josaa.nic.in. The second mock allotment list has been released on the official website.

Candidates should note that the mock allotment list does not mean they have been allotted seats. The first allotment list, which will be used for admissions, will be released on October 27.

Selected candidates will have to report for admission online between October 27 and 30. They will have to upload documents and pay the admission fee during this period.

The round 2 counselling process will begin on November 1.

Students who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling will have to accept the seats by uploading documents, including the educational certificates, caste certificates (if mentioned) among others. Next, they will have to pay the seat acceptance fee within the due date.

Take a printout of the final locked choices as it will be required during reporting.

Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round up to the fifth round of seat allocation.

Once the JoSAA counselling process ends, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct two special vacant seat filling rounds for the NIT+ system. Visit csab.nic.in for more details.