JoSAA Counselling 2021: Know What Is Same Rank Rule

JoSAA counselling 2021 registration will begin on October 16, know about JoSAA's 'same rank rule' which will be applicable in the cases where multiple students secure the same ranks and seats are limited.

Updated: Oct 13, 2021 4:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts counselling for students who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced. JoSAA counselling 2021 registration will begin on October 16. JoSAA has stated a 'same rank rule' which will be applicable in the cases where multiple students secure the same rank and seats are limited. JoSAA will ensure admission to all students by creating a requisite number of supernumerary seats for the particular course.

Students will have to register for the JoSAA counselling to get admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Seat allocation for both JEE Mains 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 is conducted through JoSAA counselling.

Registration for JoSAA will be done on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Students can fill in the choices of academic programs in various institutes through JoSAA portal. Candidates can register themselves using any of these credentials:

  • JEE Main 2021 application number and password

  • JEE Main 2020 application number and password for candidates eligible through “one-time measure”

  • JEE Advanced 2021 login ID and password for foreign nationals who did not appear in JEE Main 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: Details Which Can Be Edited On JoSAA Portal

Students registering on JoSAA counselling portal will not be allowed to make changes in the credentials including: candidate’s name, parents’ name, date of birth, Class 12 (or equivalent) examination board and category. However, students can change details like their state of eligibility, nationality, place of passing Class 12 and gender.

