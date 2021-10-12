  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2021: IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science From Last Year

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Here’s a list of JEE Advanced ranks at which various IITs closed their admissions for open category seats against JoSAA’s first round of seat allotment last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 3:23 pm IST

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Computer Science opening ranks for IIT admission for unreserved seats
New Delhi:

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will start the counselling process on October 16. The JEE Advanced results will be declared on Friday, October 15.

Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list. Candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.

Here’s a list of JEE Advanced ranks at which various IITs closed their admissions for open category seats against JoSAA’s first round of seat allotment last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.

IIT

Opening Ranks

IIT Bhubaneswar

1319

IIT Bombay

2

IIT Mandi

1861

IIT Delhi

31

IIT Indore

582

IIT Kharagpur

180

IIT Hyderabad

179

IIT Jodhpur

1442

IIT Kanpur

111

IIT Madras

49

IIT Gandhinagar

981

IIT Patna

1877

IIT Roorkee

255

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

1296

IIT Ropar

1218

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

408

IIT Guwahati

425

IIT Bhilai

2826

IIT Goa

3098

IIT Palakkad

2922

IIT Tirupati

1817

IIT Jammu

3110

IIT Dharwad

2512

