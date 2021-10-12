JoSAA Counselling 2021: IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science From Last Year
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Here’s a list of JEE Advanced ranks at which various IITs closed their admissions for open category seats against JoSAA’s first round of seat allotment last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will start the counselling process on October 16. The JEE Advanced results will be declared on Friday, October 15.
Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list. Candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.
IIT
Opening Ranks
IIT Bhubaneswar
1319
IIT Bombay
2
IIT Mandi
1861
IIT Delhi
31
IIT Indore
582
IIT Kharagpur
180
IIT Hyderabad
179
IIT Jodhpur
1442
IIT Kanpur
111
IIT Madras
49
IIT Gandhinagar
981
IIT Patna
1877
IIT Roorkee
255
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
1296
IIT Ropar
1218
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
408
IIT Guwahati
425
IIT Bhilai
2826
IIT Goa
3098
IIT Palakkad
2922
IIT Tirupati
1817
IIT Jammu
3110
IIT Dharwad
2512