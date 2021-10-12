JoSAA Counselling 2021: IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science From Last Year

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Computer Science opening ranks for IIT admission for unreserved seats

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Advanced scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level at the IITs. All the IITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will start the counselling process on October 16. The JEE Advanced results will be declared on Friday, October 15.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Advanced score - Check List here Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor

Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list. Candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.

Here’s a list of JEE Advanced ranks at which various IITs closed their admissions for open category seats against JoSAA’s first round of seat allotment last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.