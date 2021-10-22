JoSAA Counselling 2021: First Mock Allotment List Released

JoSAA releases first counselling result

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list based on the choices filled by the students till October 21 (5 pm). Students can check the JoSAA 2021 seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor Latest: Know your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

Students will be required to key in their JEE Main 2021 application number and password to access the JoSAA counselling portal. Students who registered for JEE Advanced 2021 will use JEE Advanced 2021 application number and password. In cases where candidates have not registered in JEE Main 2021 and have applied for JEE Advanced 2021, use JEE Main 2020 application number.

Students who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all asked documents including the educational certificates, caste certificates (if mentioned) among others. Next, students will have to pay the seat acceptance fees within the due date. Take a printout of the final locked choices as it will be required for submission during reporting.

Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Full Schedule

JoSAA 2021 Counselling Event Date and Time Display of Mock Seat Allocation -1 based on choices fill as on October 21 till 5 pm October 22 at 10 am Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on choices filled as on October 23 till 5 pm October 24 at 10 am Candidate Registration/Choice Filling ends October 25 at 5 pm Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats October 26 Seat Allocation (Round 1) October 27 at 10 am Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) October 27 to 30 till 5 pm Last day to respond to query (Round 1) October 31 till 5pm Seat Allocation Round 2 November 1 at 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2) November 2 to 3 by 5 pm Last day to respond to query (Round 2) November 5 by 5 pm Withdrawal Query Response November 2 to 5 by 5 pm Seat Allocation Round 3 November 6 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) November 7 to 8 by 5 pm Last day to respond to query November 9 by 5 pm Withdrawal Query Response November 7 to 9 by 5 pm Seat Allocation (Round 4) November 10 at 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4) November 11at 10 am Last day to respond to Query November 13 by 5pm Withdrawal of Query Response November 11 to 13 Seat Allocation (Round 5) November 14 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5) November 15 to 16 Last day to respond to Query November 17 Withdrawal of Query Response November 15 to 17 Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5 November 17 by 8 pm Seat Allocation (Round 6) November 18 at 8 pm Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 6) November 19 by 5 pm Last day to respond to Query November 20 Admission Process: Document verification for acceptance of seat or withdrawal of seat by physical mode at Admitting/Allotted Institutes only (Round 6) (For NIT+ system) November 20 to 24





JoSAA second mock allotment list will be displayed on October 24 and will be based on the choices filled by the students till October 23 (5 pm).