JoSAA Counselling 2021: First Mock Allotment List Released

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list based on the choices filled by the students till October 21 (5 pm).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 5:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list based on the choices filled by the students till October 21 (5 pm). Students can check the JoSAA 2021 seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Students will be required to key in their JEE Main 2021 application number and password to access the JoSAA counselling portal. Students who registered for JEE Advanced 2021 will use JEE Advanced 2021 application number and password. In cases where candidates have not registered in JEE Main 2021 and have applied for JEE Advanced 2021, use JEE Main 2020 application number.

Students who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all asked documents including the educational certificates, caste certificates (if mentioned) among others. Next, students will have to pay the seat acceptance fees within the due date. Take a printout of the final locked choices as it will be required for submission during reporting.

Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Full Schedule

JoSAA 2021 Counselling Event

Date and Time

Display of Mock Seat Allocation -1 based on choices fill as on October 21 till 5 pm

October 22 at 10 am

Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on choices filled as on October 23 till 5 pm

October 24 at 10 am

Candidate Registration/Choice Filling ends

October 25 at 5 pm

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats

October 26

Seat Allocation (Round 1)

October 27 at 10 am

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1)

October 27 to 30 till 5 pm

Last day to respond to query (Round 1)

October 31 till 5pm

Seat Allocation Round 2

November 1 at 5 pm

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2)

November 2 to 3 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to query (Round 2)

November 5 by 5 pm

Withdrawal Query Response

November 2 to 5 by 5 pm

Seat Allocation Round 3

November 6

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3)

November 7 to 8 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to query

November 9 by 5 pm

Withdrawal Query Response

November 7 to 9 by 5 pm

Seat Allocation (Round 4)

November 10 at 5 pm

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4)

November 11at 10 am

Last day to respond to Query

November 13 by 5pm

Withdrawal of Query Response

November 11 to 13

Seat Allocation (Round 5)

November 14

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5)

November 15 to 16

Last day to respond to Query

November 17

Withdrawal of Query Response

November 15 to 17

Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5

November 17 by 8 pm

Seat Allocation (Round 6)

November 18 at 8 pm

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 6)

November 19 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to Query

November 20

Admission Process:

Document verification for acceptance of seat or withdrawal of seat by physical mode at Admitting/Allotted Institutes only (Round 6) (For NIT+ system)

November 20 to 24


JoSAA second mock allotment list will be displayed on October 24 and will be based on the choices filled by the students till October 23 (5 pm).

JoSAA first round seat allotment
