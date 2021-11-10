JoSAA Counselling 2021: CSAB Releases Instructions For NIT+ Admission

  • Home
CSAB has notified that all students who have been allotted seats in round 1 to 6 of JoSAA counselling 2021 will be required to report online for admission to NIT+ institutes -- NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 3:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has notified that all students who have been allotted seats in round 1 to 6 of JoSAA counselling 2021 will be required to report online for admission to NIT+ institutes -- NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs. Students will be required to login on JoSAA portal and pay the partial admission fee which is Rs 40,000 for unreserved category students and Rs 20,000 for reserved category candidates.

It is compulsory for all candidates to pay the partial admission fee latest by November 24 (5 pm). Candidates who fail to deposit partial admission fee within the said date, their candidature will be cancelled and their seats will be treated as vacant for further rounds of counselling (CSAB special rounds).

JoSAA round 6 allotment result will be out on November 18 and students who have been allotted a seat first time will be required to appear for the online reporting through JoSAA portal.

Candidates will have to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload the required document by November 19 (5 pm).

After paying the partial admission fee, students will be informed about the commencement of the first semester through the official website of the allotted college.

In a official notice, CSAB stated: "If a candidate, having a seat ALLOTTED and SECURED in the JoSAA Rounds by paying the Partial Admission Fee, participates in the CSAB Special Rounds, the seat upgradation in the special rounds will automatically result into forfeit of the earlier seat. So the candidate should take special care in choice filling during CSAB special Rounds. After taking admission in the Finally Allotted Institute , any refund, if permissible, will be governed by the rules of Finally Allotted Institute for candidates who have SECURED admission. "

