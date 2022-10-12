  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check

JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The candidates who had appeared in the round 5 seat allotment can check and download result on the official website- josaa.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 5:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Online Reporting For Round 4 Ends Today At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Direct Link
JoSAA To Announce Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today On Josaa.nic.in, How To Check
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link
JoSAA To Announce Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Today
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check
Check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA on October 12 announced the round 5 seat allotment result. The candidates who had appeared in the round 5 seat allotment can check and download result on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

The candidates can download the JoSAA round 5 allotment result using application number and password. They need to report online by October 14 and can withdraw seats by October 14.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022 At Josaa.nic.in: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in
  2. Click on round 5 seat allotment result link
  3. Use application number/ password
  4. JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The JoSAA counselling process will be held in six rounds. JoSAA will conduct the CSAB 2022 counselling for vacancies in IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, NITs, other government funded technical institutes.

Click here for more Education News
JoSAA JoSAA allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Live | MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
DUET PG 2022 Exams Starting From October 17; Updates On Admit Card Website, Key Points
DUET PG 2022 Exams Starting From October 17; Updates On Admit Card Website, Key Points
Bihar Board Announces DElEd Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Exams
Bihar Board Announces DElEd Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Exams
Get Registered With Education Department Within One Month Or Face Closure: Uttarakhand Government To Madrassas
Get Registered With Education Department Within One Month Or Face Closure: Uttarakhand Government To Madrassas
.......................... Advertisement ..........................