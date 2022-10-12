JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA on October 12 announced the round 5 seat allotment result. The candidates who had appeared in the round 5 seat allotment can check and download result on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

The candidates can download the JoSAA round 5 allotment result using application number and password. They need to report online by October 14 and can withdraw seats by October 14.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022 At Josaa.nic.in: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in Click on round 5 seat allotment result link Use application number/ password JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The JoSAA counselling process will be held in six rounds. JoSAA will conduct the CSAB 2022 counselling for vacancies in IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, NITs, other government funded technical institutes.