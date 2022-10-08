JoSAA Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JoSAA Counselling 2022 phase 4 allotment result at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA announced the round 4 seat allotment result on Saturday, October 8. The candidates can check and download the JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result from the website- josaa.nic.in.

To download the JoSAA phase 4 allotment result, candidates need to use application number and password. JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who were allotted seats under phase 4 has to report online between October 8 and October 10. The candidates can also withdraw their seats by October 10.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

Click on the round 4 seat allotment result link on the official website- josaa.nic.in Enter JEE Main/ Advanced application number and password Round 4 seat allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen Download round 4 allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

JoSAA counselling process will be held in six rounds, the round 5 seat allotment result will be announced on October 12. Following the JoSAA counselling process, the CSAB 2022 counselling process will be conducted for vacant seats in IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, NITs, other government funded technical institutes.