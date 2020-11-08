Image credit: Shutterstock JoSAA 6th Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced round 6 allotment results. Candidates, who have previously registered to participate in the counselling process can now visit the official website, josaa.nic.in to check JoSAA 6th seat allotment result. The results can be checked using JEE Main application number, password and the auto-generated security pin. This is the last round of counselling held by the authority. Earlier, the JoSAA had announced that round 4 allotment results.

Candidates, shortlisted in the JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 will be required to report online by paying the fee and uploading required documents. The last date for online reporting is November 9 (11:59 pm), 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 10.

Direct Link To Check JoSAA 6th Seat Allotment Result 2020

Steps To Check JoSAA 6th Seat Allotment Result 2020

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

Click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 6’

Key in your login credentials

Submit and check results

The JoSAA had previously announced the first round of seat allotment result on October 17, round 2 of seat allotment result on October 21 and third round seat allotment result on October 27.