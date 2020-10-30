JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced; Here’s Direct Link

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announsed JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result on official website. Registered candidates can check the result for JoSAA 4th round of counselling at josaa.nic.in. To check the result, candidates will be required to use their JEE Main application number, password and the auto-generated security pin.

Direct Link To Check JoSAA Fourth Round Seat Allotment Result 2020

JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020: How To Check

To check JoSAA 4th seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’

Step 3: Key in your JEE Main application number, password and the security pin displayed on the screen

Step 4: The JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who are selected in the fourth round will be required to report online, pay the fee, and get the documents verified. This process will be carried from October 30 to November 1, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 2, 2020.

The seat allocation authority had previously announced the first round of seat allotment result on October 17, round 2 of seat allotment result on October 21 and third round seat allotment result on October 27.

JoSAA 2020 registration is mandatory for the candidate seeking admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs and Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).