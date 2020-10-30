JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020 To Be Released Today At Josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is likely to release the fourth JoSAA seat allotment result today at the official website. Registered candidates will be able to check their result for JoSAA 4th round of counselling online at josaa.nic.in. The result will be announced by 5 pm.

Soon after the release, candidates will be required to report online, pay the requisite fee and get the documents verified. This process will be carried from 5 pm on October 30 till November 1, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 2, 2020, till 5 pm.

To access the JoSAA fourth phase of seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the JoSAA website with their JEE Main application numbers and passwords. The seat allocation authority had declared the first round of seat allotment on October 17, round 2 of seat allotment on October 21 and third round seat allotment result on October 27.

JoSAA 4th Seat Allotment Result 2020: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “4th seat allotment result”

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: The JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

JoSAA 2020 registration process is mandatory for the candidate who qualified the exam and are interested in taking admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020).