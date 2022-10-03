JoSAA To Announce Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Today

JoSAA 3rd round result 2022 today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round 3 seat allotment result is set to be issued today, October 3. The JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result will be made available on the official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in. The JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result will be announced at 5 pm. To download the JoSAA third round seat allotment results 2022, candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

Candidates shortlisted in round 3 JoSSA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee by October 6 (5 pm). The JoSAA counselling 2022 ound 3 online reporting includes processes including fee payment by candidates, uploading of documents and responding to candidates' queries (if required). JoSAA allots seats to the candidates on the basis of the merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result was declared on September 23 and round 2 on September 28.

Steps To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Status

Go to josaa.nic.in On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 3 link Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords Click and access the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result

JoSAA has been entrusted by Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. The 114 institutes includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform, a statement on the JoSAA website read.

As per the JoSAA schedule 2022, the round 4 and round 5 seat allotment results will be declared on October 8 and October 12 respectively.