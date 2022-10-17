JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: To check the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment results, applicants have to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 9:56 am IST

JoSAA round-6 allotment result out
New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued the sixth round of JoSAA seat allotment result. The JoSAA official website -- josaa.nic.in -- is hosting the JoSAA round-6 seat allotment results. Candidates registering for JoSAA counselling and seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes will now be able to check the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result. To access the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment results, candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

Candidates shortlisted in round 6 JoSSA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee. The JoSAA round-6 allotment result has been declared on the basis of the candidates’ merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and the availability of seats.

How To Check JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Status

  1. Visit the JoSAA official website - josaa.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 6 link
  3. Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords
  4. Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

For candidates who have not registered in JEE Main 2022 and applied for JEE Advanced 2022, can use JEE Main 2021 application number and for applicants who have registered for JEE Advanced 2022, can use JEE Advanced 2022 password.

JoSAA is managing and regulating the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform, a statement on the JoSAA website read.

