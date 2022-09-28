JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second round of JoSAA allotment list today at 5 pm on josaa.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 9:22 am IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will issue the second phase of JoSAA seat allotment result today, September 28. The official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in will host round 2 of JoSAA seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for JoSAA counselling and seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result. The JoSAA seat allotment result will be declared at 5 pm today. To access the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results, candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

Applicants shortlisted in round 2 JoSSA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee by 5 pm on October 1. JoSAA will allot seats to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result was declared on September 23.

How To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Status

  1. Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link
  3. Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords
  4. Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

JoSAA manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform, a statement on the JoSAA website read.

