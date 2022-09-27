  • Home
JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Steps To Check At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: The candidates need to report online for fee payment/ document verification from September 28 to October 1

Education | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 2:45 pm IST

The round 3 seat allocation process will commence from October 3
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the round 2 seat allotment result on Wednesday, September 28. The candidates can check the round two seat allotment result on the official website- josaa.nic.in using application number and password. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At Josaa.nic.in

The candidates need to report online for fee payment/ document verification from September 28 to October 1. The round 3 seat allocation process will commence from October 3 and round 4 from October 8.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How To Check Second Allotment List

  1. Visit the JoSAA official website– josaa.nic.in
  2. Click on the round 2 seat allocation result link
  3. Log in using JEE Main/Advanced application number and password
  4. Submit details and the round 1 allotment result will display on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print out for further reference.

JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

