JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme
There are a total of 1,376 seats for open category students in the NITs for admission to Computer Science And Engineering programmes.
With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducting the counselling for admission to undergraduate courses, students might be worried about their selection. On the basis of marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Mains, admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.
Recommended: USE JEE Main College Predictor & make your college preference list for JoSAA Choice filling process. Click Here
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here
There are a total of 1,376 seats for open category students in NITs for admission to Computer Science And Engineering programmes. While Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has 24 seats for open category students, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad has 35 and 50 seats under gender-neutral category.
The Seat Matrix for Computer Science and Engineering Programmes in some NITs
NITs
State/ All India Seats
Gender-Neutral Open Category Seats
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
Punjab
24
Other Than Punjab
24
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
Rajasthan
17
Other Than Rajasthan
17
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
35
Other Than Madhya Pradesh
35
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
Uttar Pradesh
50
Other Than Uttar Pradesh
50
National Institute of Technology Agartala
Tripura
22
Other Than Tripura
21
National Institute of Technology Calicut
Kerala
28
Other Than Kerala
28
National Institute of Technology Delhi
Delhi (NCT), Chandigarh (UT)
12
Other Than Delhi (NCT), Chandigarh (UT)
12
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
West Bengal
31
Other Than West Bengal
32
National Institute of Technology Goa
Goa
4
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
Himachal Pradesh
20
Other Than Himachal Pradesh
19
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
Karnataka
18
Other Than Karnataka
19
National Institute of Technology Patna
Bihar
32
Other Than Bihar
33
National Institute of Technology Raipur
Chhattisgarh
17
Other Than Chhattisgarh
18
National Institute of Technology Sikkim
Sikkim
7
Other Than Sikkim
7
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
Odisha
22
Other Than Odisha
22
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Assam
27
Other Than Assam
26
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
12
Ladakh (UT)
1
Other Than Jammu and Kashmir
13
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
Maharashtra
18
Other Than Maharashtra
17
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
Gujarat
18
Other Than Gujarat
18