JoSAA Counselling 2021: Seats in NITs for admission to Computer Science and Engineering programmes

With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducting the counselling for admission to undergraduate courses, students might be worried about their selection. On the basis of marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Mains, admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

There are a total of 1,376 seats for open category students in NITs for admission to Computer Science And Engineering programmes. While Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has 24 seats for open category students, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad has 35 and 50 seats under gender-neutral category.

The Seat Matrix for Computer Science and Engineering Programmes in some NITs