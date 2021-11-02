  • Home
JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme

There are a total of 1,376 seats for open category students in the NITs for admission to Computer Science And Engineering programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 7:51 pm IST

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Seats in NITs for admission to Computer Science and Engineering programmes
New Delhi:

With the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducting the counselling for admission to undergraduate courses, students might be worried about their selection. On the basis of marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Mains, admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

There are a total of 1,376 seats for open category students in NITs for admission to Computer Science And Engineering programmes. While Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has 24 seats for open category students, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad has 35 and 50 seats under gender-neutral category.

The Seat Matrix for Computer Science and Engineering Programmes in some NITs

NITs

State/ All India Seats

Gender-Neutral Open Category Seats

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

Punjab

24

Other Than Punjab

24

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Rajasthan

17

Other Than Rajasthan

17

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

35

Other Than Madhya Pradesh

35

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh

50

Other Than Uttar Pradesh

50

National Institute of Technology Agartala

Tripura

22

Other Than Tripura

21

National Institute of Technology Calicut

Kerala

28

Other Than Kerala

28

National Institute of Technology Delhi

Delhi (NCT), Chandigarh (UT)

12

Other Than Delhi (NCT), Chandigarh (UT)

12

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

West Bengal

31

Other Than West Bengal

32

National Institute of Technology Goa

Goa

4

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh

20

Other Than Himachal Pradesh

19

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Karnataka

18

Other Than Karnataka

19

National Institute of Technology Patna

Bihar

32

Other Than Bihar

33

National Institute of Technology Raipur

Chhattisgarh

17

Other Than Chhattisgarh

18

National Institute of Technology Sikkim

Sikkim

7

Other Than Sikkim

7

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

Odisha

22

Other Than Odisha

22

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

Assam

27

Other Than Assam

26

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

12

Ladakh (UT)

1

Other Than Jammu and Kashmir

13

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Maharashtra

18

Other Than Maharashtra

17

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Gujarat

18

Other Than Gujarat

18

