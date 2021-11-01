JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will publish the second round of JoSAA seat allotment results. The JoSAA 2021 round 2 of seat allotment results will be released on the official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in. Students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result. To access the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results, candidates will be required to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

Candidates shortlisted for round 2 JoSSA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result was declared on October 27.

How To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Status

Go to josaa.nic.in On the Home Page, click on the designated link‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 2’ Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

While JEE Advanced qualified candidates can get admission to all institutes, JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for admission to institutes other than the IITs.