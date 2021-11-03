  • Home
JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Round 1 Opening And Closing Ranks Released

JoSAA Round 1 Cut-Off: The opening and closing ranks for all the programmes at the participating institutions can be accessed at the official website. The seat allotment result of JoSAA round 1 was announced on October 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 2:44 pm IST

JoSAA round 1 opening and closing ranks released
New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the opening and closing ranks of round 1 counselling. JoSAA 2021 round 1 cut-off for all the programmes can be accessed at the official website -- josaa.nic.in. The opening and closing ranks for all the programmes at the participating institutions can be accessed at the official website. The seat allotment result of JoSAA round 1 was announced on October 27.

Also Read || JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme

The JoSAA 2021 has been set up to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to courses including UG and dual degree programme in 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Steps To Check Round 1 Opening And Closing Ranks

  1. Go to josaa.nic.in
  2. Click on the “OR-CR in 2021” link.
  3. Enter round number, institute name, institute type and academic program.
  4. Click on the “Submit” button.
  5. JoSAA cutoff 2021 round will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Check the cutoff.
