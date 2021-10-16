JoSAA 2021 Application Starts; Registration Process, Direct Link Here

JoSAA application starts at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 online application has started from today, October 16. Candidates meeting the JEE Mains cut-off 2021 and qualifying JEE Advanced 2021 can register for the online JoSAA counselling before October 21. On the basis of marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

“Candidates are advised to install "Sandes" mobile app on your smart phone with registered mobile number to get all counselling related OTP, messages and letters,” read a statement on the JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in.

Application For JoSAA Counselling 2021

JoSAA Registration: Appicants can login at the JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in -- with JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 credentials and register with the details required

JoSAA Choice Filling and Locking: After JoSAA registration is complete, students have to select and confirm the colleges, or institutions and courses from the list of available options.

JoSAA Seat Allotment: Candidates will have to check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Applicants will also be allowed to make changes within a limited period of time.

Reporting At Centres: Shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutes.

Submission Of Documents: Candidates will be required to submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.

Documents Required For JoSAA Counseling

Seat Allotment Letter

Admit card of JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021

Proof of date of birth

Photo identity card

Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate of equivalent exam

Proof of seat acceptance fee payment

Two passport size photographs

Category Certificate issued by the competent authority

Duly filled Medical Examination Report

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Application: Direct Link