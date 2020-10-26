JoSAA 2020 Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Announced At Josaa.nic.in; Direct Link

The JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result has been declared. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the JoSAA phase three seat allotment results. The JoSAA 2020 third round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in. Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) can check the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result.

To access the JoSAA third phase of seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the JoSAA website with their JEE Main application numbers and passwords. The seat allocation authority had declared the first round of seat allotment on October 17 and round 2 of seat allotment on October 21.

To Check JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result

STEP 1: Visit JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in

On the Home Page, click ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 3’

On the next window, enter JEE Main application numbers and passwords on the designated spaces

Click and view the JoSAA Round 3 of seat allotment result

As per JoSAA round 3 seat allotment dates, candidates can report online and pay the JoSAA fee, upload documents and respond to queries between October 27 and October 28. The last date to respond to the query is October 29. JoSAA has also allowed the candidates to withdraw their application of seat and exit from the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment process between October 27 and October 28. JoSAA has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in JEE Mains 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020, options entered during the online JoSAA application and availability of seats.