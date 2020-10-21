Image credit: Shutterstock JoSAA Round 2 Results 2020 Out At Josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the JoSAA round two seat allotment results. The JoSAA 2020 second round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs can check the JoSAA phase-two seat allotment result. To access the JoSAA round-two seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the JoSAA website with their JEE Main 2020 application numbers and passwords.

The candidates who are shortlisted in phase two of JoSAA seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and paying the requisite fee. JoSAA has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online JoSAA application and availability of seats. The seat allocation authority had declared the first round of seat allotment on October 17.

Josaa Round 2 Results 2020 Check Here

JoSAA 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

To Check JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 2 Result

STEP 1: Visit JoSAA website -- josaa.nic.in or click on the direct link above

On the Home Page, click ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 2’

Insert JEE Main application numbers and passwords on the designated spaces

Click and access the JoSAA Round 2 of seat allotment result

Admission to UG engineering programmes in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are done on the basis of marks obtained by the students in JEE Mains 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.