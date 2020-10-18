JoSAA 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the first phase of JoSAA seat allotment results. The JoSAA 2020 first round of seat allotment results have been published in the official website of JoSAA -- josaa.nic.in. Students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can check the JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result. To access the JoSAA round one seat allotment results, candidates have to log in using their JEE Main 2020 application numbers and passwords.

On the basis of marks obtained in JEE Mains 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020, admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JoSAA 2020 First Phase of Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

To Check JoSAA Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 1’

STEP 3: Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the JoSAA first phase of seat allotment result

What After JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates shortlisted for round 1 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying a fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. The JoSAA seat allotment process will be done in two phases depending on the seats available for a particular course in the participating institutes.