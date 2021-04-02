Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) Application Begins

  • Home
JIPMAT 2021: The deadline to submit the online applications is April 30 till 5 pm. The candidates can submit the JIPMAT application fee till 11:50 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 2:55 pm IST

JIPMAT 2021 application begins for MBA candidates
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has started the online registrations for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). MBA candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website nta.ac.in. The deadline to submit the online applications is April 30 till 5 pm. The candidates can submit the JIPMAT application fee till 11:50 pm. The application fee is Rs 2,000 for both male and female candidates.

JIPMAT 2021 will be held on June 20 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. It will only be held in English language.

Direct link to JIPMAT 2021 application

JIPMAT is conducted for admissions to 5-year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Steps To Apply For JIPMAT 2021


Step 1 Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2 Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021’ new registration

Step 3 Fill the JIPMAT application form and provide personal information and details about educational qualification

Step 4 Upload candidate’s photograph and signature and scanned copy of Caste/PWD certificate (if applicable)

Step 5 Pay the online application fee for JIPMAT

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board or an equivalent Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Examination or Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open board.

NTA will be opening the JIPMAT correction window from May 5 till May 10 to allow the candidates to make changes to their personal details provided in the application form.

It has also released an information bulletin giving out details about the exam schedule.

