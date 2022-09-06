Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Application Starts; Direct Link Here

JAM 2023 application starts

JAM 2023 Application: The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2023 application form is out. IIT Guwahati, the organising body will continue the JAM 2023 application process till October 11, 2022. Candidates can register for the JAM 2023 and apply on the official website -- jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023.

Latest: IIT JAM Cut Off 2022- Category & Course Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Here

Candidates have to first register on JOAPS website, by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number and setting a password. Upon successful registration, candidate’s Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate. The candidate needs to use this Enrolment ID or e-mail address along with the password for submitting the application. Candidates are advised to keep the Enrolment ID and the password safe and confidential.

JOAPS IIT JAM 2023: Registration Process

Register and apply for the examination online -- joaps.iitg.ac.in

Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate (for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwD)

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes

Check the status of the application form such as Received, Under scrutiny, Accepted, Defect status, Status after rectification, Rejected with valid reasons, and Admit card ready for download.

IIT JAM 2023: Direct Link