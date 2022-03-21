  • Home
Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Scorecards Out At Jam.iitr.ac.in

JAM 2022: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scorecards have been released today, March 21.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 10:59 pm IST

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Scorecards Out At Jam.iitr.ac.in
IIT JAM scorecard released
New Delhi:

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scorecards have been released today, March 21. Candidates who appeared for JAM 2022 for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc can access the scorecards at jam.iitr.ac.in. The computer-based JAM 2022 was held on February 13.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

“JAM 2022 Results and Scorecards are available on Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

JAM 2022 Scorecard: Direct Link

Earlier on March 17, the administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee had released the answer keys and result of JAM 2022. The JAM 2022 answer keys were released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Scorecard 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in
  • On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 result and scorecard’ link
  • On the next window, insert enrolment ID or email ID and password
  • Submit and access IIT JAM 2022 scorecard
