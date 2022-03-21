Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 Scorecards Out At Jam.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM scorecard released

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scorecards have been released today, March 21. Candidates who appeared for JAM 2022 for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc can access the scorecards at jam.iitr.ac.in. The computer-based JAM 2022 was held on February 13.

“JAM 2022 Results and Scorecards are available on Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

JAM 2022 Scorecard: Direct Link

Earlier on March 17, the administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee had released the answer keys and result of JAM 2022. The JAM 2022 answer keys were released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Scorecard 2022: How To Download