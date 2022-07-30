  • Home
  • Education
  • Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Dr Sanjeev Misra has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 8:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students
British Columbia College Of Management Opens Its First Institute In Delhi NCR
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Register By September 30
NMC Gives Relaxation To Foreign Medical Graduates Who Had To Return From Ukraine, China
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow
Image credit: Twitter/@ABVMUUP
Lucknow:

Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Dr Sanjeev Misra has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here. A statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appointed Dr Sanjeev Misra as the Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Appointed President Of Association Of Indian Universities

He did his Master of Surgery (MS) from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow in 1991, after which he did his MCh in 1994.

Before becoming the director of AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Misra was the Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at KGMU Lucknow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Vice Chancellor Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply
TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................