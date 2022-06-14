  • Home
  • Education
  • JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 9 result 2022 on the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 14, 2022 4:11 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Extended
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
Haryana Board 12th Result Tomorrow; HBSE Withholds Results Of Some Schools Due To Bogus SLC Certificates
Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 9 has been declared. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 9 result 2022 on the official websites- navodaya.gov.in and nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Students and their parents can check JNV Class 9 admission result 2022 by using the candidate's registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 admission test was held on April 9. Candidates must note that the JNVST Class 9 results for JNV Neemuch, Pulwama, Kulgam and others has been withheld due to administrative reasons.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to View Result".
  3. Enter your exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit.
  4. Your JNVST Class 9 result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: Direct Link

Meanwhile, a notification has also been released regarding JNVST Class 6 results 2022. "It is to inform all concerned that the result of class VI JNVST 2022 (Select Lists) for admission in session 2022-23 has not been declared yet. Rumours are spread that result has been declared. Please see NVS Hqrs website only, for authentic information regarding declaration of result of class VI JNVST 2022," according to a statement on the official website.

Click here for more Education News
JNVST Class 9 Navodaya Class 9 admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Launch Training Course On Spoken English For Teachers
Delhi Government To Launch Training Course On Spoken English For Teachers
Banaras Hindu University Launches Scheme To Promote Trans-Disciplinary Research
Banaras Hindu University Launches Scheme To Promote Trans-Disciplinary Research
Chhattisgarh Government To Reopen 260 Schools Shut For 15 Years In Naxal-Hit Bastar Region
Chhattisgarh Government To Reopen 260 Schools Shut For 15 Years In Naxal-Hit Bastar Region
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
BITS Pilani Opens Admission For Work-Integrated Learning Programmes; Details On Eligibility, Application Here
BITS Pilani Opens Admission For Work-Integrated Learning Programmes; Details On Eligibility, Application Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................