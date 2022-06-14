JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 result declared

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 9 has been declared. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 9 result 2022 on the official websites- navodaya.gov.in and nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Students and their parents can check JNV Class 9 admission result 2022 by using the candidate's registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 admission test was held on April 9. Candidates must note that the JNVST Class 9 results for JNV Neemuch, Pulwama, Kulgam and others has been withheld due to administrative reasons.

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to View Result". Enter your exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit. Your JNVST Class 9 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: Direct Link

Meanwhile, a notification has also been released regarding JNVST Class 6 results 2022. "It is to inform all concerned that the result of class VI JNVST 2022 (Select Lists) for admission in session 2022-23 has not been declared yet. Rumours are spread that result has been declared. Please see NVS Hqrs website only, for authentic information regarding declaration of result of class VI JNVST 2022," according to a statement on the official website.