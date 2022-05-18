JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result To Be Declared Soon; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock JNVST Class 6 result 2022 will be declared soon

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 is expected to be declared soon. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the JNVST Class 6 result 2022 on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. Once released, students and their parents can check JNV Class 6 admission result 2022 by using the candidate's registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission test was held on April 30. Candidates must note that there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time for the JNVST results 2022 yet.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ALSO READ | Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in. Click on the "JNVST Class 6 Result 2022" link. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on submit. Your JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The JNV entrance test for Class 6 had three sections based on objective-type questions. The JNVST Class 6 question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 questions on the arithmetic section, and 20 questions on the language section.