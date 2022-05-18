JNVST Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result To Be Declared Soon; How To Check

  • Home
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the JNVST Class 6 result 2022 on the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 18, 2022 4:59 pm IST

JNVST Class 6 result 2022 will be declared soon
Image credit: Shutterstock

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 is expected to be declared soon. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the JNVST Class 6 result 2022 on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. Once released, students and their parents can check JNV Class 6 admission result 2022 by using the candidate's registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission test was held on April 30. Candidates must note that there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time for the JNVST results 2022 yet.

ALSO READ | Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "JNVST Class 6 Result 2022" link.
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on submit.
  4. Your JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The JNV entrance test for Class 6 had three sections based on objective-type questions. The JNVST Class 6 question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 questions on the arithmetic section, and 20 questions on the language section.

Click here for more Education News
