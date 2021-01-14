JNVST Class 9 Exam Schedule 2021 Revised; Here's The New Date here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the Class 9 JNVST examination. The entrance test, which was earlier scheduled on February 13, 2021, will now be conducted on February 24, 2021. The exam will be held in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other center allotted by the NVS.

The entrance test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for Class 9 admissions is held in two mediums- English/Hindi. For the total duration of two hours and 30 minutes, the selection test consists of questions from Mathematics, General Science, English, and Hindi.

A candidate will attempt the 100 marks question paper. The examination is being organised offline in pen and paper mode.

The admit card for Class 9 admission test is likely to be made available in the month of February 2021. Once released, the hall ticket could be downloaded by the students through the login window at the official website.

Candidates will be required to enter their username and password to download the NVS Class 9 admit card.

On the basis of the JNVST entrance exam, merit lists will be published at navodaya.gov.in. All the selected students will be offered admission at their respective JNV located in the district.