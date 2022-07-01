  • Home
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Update

The JNV Class 6 result and provisional list will be published online on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their JNVST Class 6 entrance result by entering their roll number.

JNVST Class 6 result date update

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 is likely to be announced by June 10. The JNV Class 6 result and provisional list will be published online on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their JNVST Class 6 entrance result by entering their roll number.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducted the entrance examination for Navodaya Class 6 admission on April 30, 2022. The examination was held from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the afternoon.

In the JNVST Class 6 entrance exam paper, 40 questions were asked from the Mental Ability subject, 20 questions from the Arithmetic section and 20 questions were from the Languages subject. Students can check the JNV Class 6 Result 2022 once published, by following the step-by guide provided below.

JNVST Class 6 Result: How To Check Online?

  1. Browse the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in
  2. Find and click on the link that says, "JNVST Class 6 result", on the homepage
  3. On the new page, enter the required details in the search box
  4. Submit details and JNV Class 6 result pdf will display on the screen
  5. Check the result pdf and download it
  6. Take a few printouts of the same for future use

The Navodaya Vidhyalaya Samiti will also publish the JNV Class 6 provisional list along with the result. The students’ name notified in the list will become eligible to take admission in various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country.

