JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Out, How To Download Scorecard

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The scorecard has been released, download scorecard at navodaya.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 12:09 pm IST
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Out, How To Download Scorecard
Check JNVST Class 6 result 2022 at navodaya.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 has been declared. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- navodaya.gov.in using roll number, date of birth.

JNVST Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV)
