JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Out, How To Download Scorecard
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The scorecard has been released, download scorecard at navodaya.gov.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 12:09 pm IST
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 has been declared. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- navodaya.gov.in using roll number, date of birth.
