JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Out, How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JNVST Class 6 result 2022 at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 6 has been declared. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- navodaya.gov.in using roll number, date of birth.