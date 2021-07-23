JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link

JNVST admit card 2021 for Class 6 admission test released

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST admit card 2021 for Class 6 admission test. The JNVST hall ticket direct link is now available to candidates on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya-- navodaya.gov.in. The entrance exam for Class 6 admission will be conducted on August 11, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

This year, a total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of whom 47,320 will be selected for admission in Class 6 at 11,182 Navodaya centres.

As the examination will be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, students, teachers and staff members have been instructed to follow all the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government for safety and security of students and invigilators. All have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and undergo thermal screening before entering the examination hall.

How To Download Navodaya 6th Class Hall Ticket 2021:

To download JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya--navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that reads: “Click here to download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021”

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your registration number, date of birth and Captcha code Step 5: Click on the ‘Sign in’ button

Step 6: Upon successful login, Class 6 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference