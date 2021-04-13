  • Home
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 admit card today. Candidates can download the Navodaya Class 6 hall ticket through the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 3:43 pm IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Admit Card Released
JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021 has been released on the official website
New Delhi:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 6 admit card today for the school entrance examination. Candidates can access the Navodaya Class 6 hall ticket at the official website, navodaya.gov.in, by logging onto the exam portal. This year, the NVS entrance exam for the students of Class 6 is being conducted in two phases. JNVST entrance exam will be conducted on May 16 for all states and Union Territories (UTs) other than Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. For these three states, the exam will be conducted on June 19, 2021.

Direct Link To Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card

The JNVST Class 6 entrance exam is conducted as an all-India level entrance examination to screen students for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the nation.

How To Download Navodaya 6th Class Hall Ticket 2021:

To download JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya--navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that reads: “Click here to download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021”

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your registration number, date of birth and Captcha code Step 5: Click on the ‘Sign in’ button

Step 6: Upon successful login, Class 6 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

