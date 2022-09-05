JNVST Admission 2023: Application For Class 9 Against Vacant Seats Open; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to register for the entrance examination for Class 9 admission is October 15, 2022.

JNVST Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is currently accepting applications for Class 9 admissions against vacant seats for the academic year 2023-24. Interested candidates can fill up the online application form through the official website – nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates will be selected for JNVST admission for Class 9 on the basis of an all-India level admission test. The last date to register for the entrance examination for Class 9 admission is October 15, 2022.

To be eligible for JNVST Class 9 admission the candidate must be a bonafide resident and be studying in Class 8 in the academic year 2022-23. The candidate needs to study in a recognized school in the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought. The candidate should also be born between May 1, 2008 and April 30, 2010 (both days inclusive).

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an entrance examination which will be held on February 11, 2022. Candidates appearing for the admission test must pass Class 8 in the academic session 2022-23 from a recognized school in the district where he or she is seeking admission. The students who have already passed Class 8 in previous academic sessions are not eligible.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Steps to Register