JNVST 2022: Class 9 Admission Test Application Deadline Extended

NVS has extended the online application date for JNV Class 9th lateral entry selection test

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the online application date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9th lateral entry selection test 2021 till November 15. Students can submit their application on the official websites-- navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The Class 9th admission test will be conducted on April 9, 2022, in the designated Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other centre as allotted by the NVS.

NVS Class 9th Admission Test: Eligibility Criteria

Students who are studying in Class 8th in the ongoing academic year(2021-22) are eligible to appear for the Class 9th lateral entry selection test 2021.

It is mandatory for students to qualify the Class 8th examination in academic session 2021-22 and those who have already cleared the exam are not eligible to appear for the exam.

Both reserved and unreserved category students must be born between May 1, 2006 and April 30, 2010 (both days inclusive). NVS ill confirm the age of the student if required.

NVS Class 9th Admission Test: How To Apply?

Go to the official NVS Class 9 admission website-- nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here for registration- phase 1’

Already registered students can Login using their username and password

In case of new registration, select the state and district combination

NVS Class 9 registration form will appear on the screen

Fill in the form with asked details and submit

Take a print out for future reference

NVS Class 9th admission test will be conducted within a duration of 2 and a half hours and 50 minutes extra will be given to the PwD candidates. The exam will be based on the objective type questions and students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill in their responses. Admission test will be conducted in Hindi or English language.

The exam will be visiting English(15 marks), Hindi(15 marks), Maths(35 marks) and Science(35 marks) subjects which makes a total of 100 marks.