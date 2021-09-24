JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria
Students who want to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for the upcoming academic session can register at the official website -- navodaya.gov.in -- till November 30, 2021.
The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have 3 sections with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.
A single test booklet comprising of all three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 40 minutes will be allowed for “Divyang students” (differently-abled students).
Eligibility:
- Only the candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been opened are eligible to apply for admission.
- A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013. This will apply to candidates of all categories, including those who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC).
- A candidate who has not been promoted and admitted to Class 5 before September 15, 2021, is not eligible to apply.
- A Candidate claiming admission under rural quota must have studied and passed Classes 3, 4, and 5 from a government or government-aided school spending one full academic session each year in a school located in a rural area.
- A candidate appearing for the selection test must be studying in Class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government or Government aided or other recognized schools.
- The candidate who has already passed or studied Class 5 in all previous academic sessions is not eligible to appear in the selection test.
