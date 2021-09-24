JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria

Students can apply for JNVST Class 6 admission test 2022

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has commenced the registration process for the Class 6 admission test. Students who want to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for the upcoming academic session can register at the official website -- navodaya.gov.in -- till November 30, 2021.

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have 3 sections with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

A single test booklet comprising of all three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 40 minutes will be allowed for “Divyang students” (differently-abled students).

Eligibility: