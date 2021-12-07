JNVST 2022 Class 6 Application Correction Window To Commence On December 16, Important Details

Image credit: PTI/ FILE he correction window will remain open on December 16 and 17

JNVST 2022: The application correction window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2022) class 6 admission has been released. The correction window will remain open on December 16 and 17, the candidates can make changes in the filled-up application form on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. According to the official website, "The correction window for class VI JNVST 2022 will remain open on December 16 and 17. The correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2022 is permitted only in Gender (male/female), category (general/obc/sc/st), area (rural/urban), disability AND medium of examination."

The admission process will be closed on December 15. "It is to bring to the notice of all concerned that last date of submission of online application for admission to class VI through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2022-23 is extended up to 15th December 2021 due to administrative reasons. Candidates may apply free of cost by visiting the website www.novodaya.gov.in," the statement release mentioned.

JNV Class 6 Selection Test 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Students from the districts where JNVs are opened are only eligible to apply

Candidates seeking admission should not have been born before May 1, 2009 and after April 30, 2013 (including both dates)

Applicant must be a student of Class 5 in the academic year 2021-22 in government or government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district where he or she seeks admission

Candidates who have not been admitted to Class 5 before September 15, 2021 are not eligible to apply

Candidates are only allowed to appear for the selection test one time

Candidates and parents can refer to the official website for detailed information on eligibility criteria.

For details on JNVST 2022, please visit the website- navodaya.gov.in.