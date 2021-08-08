JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya changes exam centres

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has changed 62 exam centres for JNVST 2021 Class 6 admission test. JNV exam centres across the country have been changed “due to administrative reasons”. A complete list of new examination centres has been released on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya-- navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2021 Class 6 admission test is scheduled for August 11, 2021.

The list released by the officials has a mention of the centre’s name, address, and other details.

The Ministry of Education, while announcing the JNVST exam date, said that the selection test will be held by following all Covid safety measures. “The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres,” it added.

As many as 24,17,009 candidates have registered for JNVST 2021.

The JNV Class 6 entrance test is held in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The duration of the entrance test if two hours and the paper is divided in three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

JNVST Admit Card 2021

NVS has already released JNVST admit card 2021 for Class 6 admission test. The JNVST hall ticket direct link is now available to candidates on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya-- navodaya.gov.in.

NVS has directed students, teachers and staff members to follow all the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central government for the safety and security of students and invigilators. Wear face marks, using sanitisers and undergoing thermal screening before entering the examination hall will be made mandatory on the day of the examination.