JNVST 2021 for Class 6 admission over

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 has been conducted today, August 11. JNV Selection Test today was held for students seeking admission to Class 6. As per data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, JNVST 2021 was conducted at 11,152 centres in 644 districts across the country. Around 14 lakh students had taken JNVST 2021 today. As many as 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Schools.

The CBSE took to social media to announce the successful completion of JNVST 2021. It said: “JNV Selection Test -2021 was conducted successfully by CBSE following COVID protocols in 11,152 Centres in 644 Districts across the country today.”

“Around 14 Lakh candidates appeared in the examination leading to admission of 47,320 candidates in Navodaya Schools,” the social media post added.

JNV Selection Test -2021 was conducted successfully by CBSE following COVID protocols in 11152 Centres in 644 Districts across the country today. Around 14 Lakh candidates appeared in the examination leading to admission of 47320 candidates in Navodaya Schools.#CBSEForStudents pic.twitter.com/DidYgalzBh — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 11, 2021

The exam conducting body will announce the results of the selection test after the release of the JNVST 2021 answer keys. Students shortlisted will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for admission to Class 6. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure their admission to the JNVs.

The JNV Class 6 selection test was conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test was held for a duration of two hours and had three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.