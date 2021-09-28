Image credit: Shutterstock JNV Result for Class 6, 11 declared at www.navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the provisional select list of Class 11 students for lateral entry admission. For all the regions, candidates can check the list at the official website navodaya.gov.in. Admissions will be offered based on the students’ performance in Class 10 Board examinations.

NVS has released the Navodaya result for various regions including — Andaman and Nicobar UT, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi UT, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UT Chandigarh, UT Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & DIU, UT Jammu and Kashmir.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has also released JNV result 2021 Class 6 at www.navodaya.gov.in. No official notification has been released by NVS in this regards, however, students can login with their credentials at the official website to check their JNVST Class 6 result 2021.

The test was held for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

JNVST Result 2021: Documents To Be Submitted After Selection

Shortlisted students will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for admission to Class 6. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure their admission to the JNVs.Candidates will be required to submit the following documents during the admission:

Residence certificate (in the prescribed format)

Proof for date of birth.

Proofs for eligibility as per the JNV eligibility criteria set by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Candidates seeking admission under rural quota need to submit a certificate mentioning that the child had studied in an institution situated in a rural area.

All educational documents

ID proof of the candidate

ID proof of the parents/guardians

The JNVST exam is held in multiple languages. The exam is of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions. Kashmir, UT Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.