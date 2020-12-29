Image credit: Shutterstock JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in

JNV Admission 2020: The extended window for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6 admission 2020 will end today, December 29. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the registration form on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. According to official information, correction window of the JNV class 6 application form will remain open till December 31.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had previously extended the application deadline for Class 6 admission. The registration process was started on November 4.

The NVS had also extended the application deadline for Class 9 lateral entry selection test 2021 to December 31.

JNV Online Form 2021 Class 6: Direct Link

JNV Class 9 Admission Form 2021

How To Apply For JNV Class 6 Admission 2020

Visit the official website of NVS -- navodaya.gov.in. Click on JNV Class 6 admission 2020 link on the home page. Login with necessary details. Fill in the application form and upload documents. Download the receipt and take a print out.

The JNV selection test (JNVST) for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on April 10, 2021, for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The selection test is held in English, Hindi, and the regional languages of each state.

The entrance test is conducted for 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test.

According to the reports, over 40 lakhs students are expected to apply for JNVST, for the academic session 2021-22, for admission to Class 6.